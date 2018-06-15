Pub chain seeks investors

CANAL WINCHESTER — Ohio-based brewer BrewDog USA Inc. will endeavor to open a brewpub in Sidney within the next 18 months if 500 or more residents invest in its latest round of Equity for Punks USA, BrewDog’s crowdfunding initiative.

BrewDog aims to raise $10 million, as it continues to expand its footprint in the United States.

Prospective investors in the fast-growing American beer business can visit www.equityforpunksusa.com to find out more and invest online. The brewery is making 800,000 shares of common stock in BrewDog USA Inc. available, at a price of $50 per share.

In addition to possibly securing a BrewDog brewpub in Sidney, every resident who becomes an Equity for Punks USA investor will receive benefits and rewards, including a 5 percent discount in any of the 50 BrewDog bars worldwide; a 10 percent discount in its U.S. online store; a 10 percent discount on rooms at DogHouse, the world’s first crowdfunded craft beer hotel, which is set to open in Canal Winchester in late summer.

Over six rounds, BrewDog plc and BrewDog USA Inc. have raised more than $77 million from more than 80,000 people around the world.

For information, visit www.brewdog.com.