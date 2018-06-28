Crown receives tax credit for plant expansion

NEW BREMEN – Crown Equipment, based in New Bremen, Ohio, has been awarded a 1.309 percent tax credit for six years by the Tax Credit Authority to expand operations of their New Knoxville plant.

According to a press release from Rep.Keith Faber, R-Celina, 84th District, Crown Equipment Corporation in Auglaize County expects to create 63 full-time positions, which will generate $2.5 million in new annual payroll by 2021.

“Ohio is doing better with more than 520,000 new private sector jobs created in recent years,” said Faber. “Projects like these will continue to keep Ohio one of the best places to live, work and raise a family.”

The project is a 57,000-square-foot company plant expansion in the village of New Knoxville. Crown manufactures and sells forklift trucks and other material handling products. The plant, which houses manufacture of the electric motors for the company’s signature lifts, will almost double the size of the facility, according to Randy Niekamp, Crown vice president of personnel.

Niekamp also said that it is anticipated that construction will begin as soon as possible. Clearing and grading of the site in preparation for the impending construction is going on now.

According to the Tax Credit Authority website, The New Knoxville plant was one of two Crown facilities considered for the expansion, the other one was in Indiana.

Additionally, through another company expansion, the Fremont Company in Mercer County will create 70 full-time positions, resulting in $2.6 million in new annual payroll.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

