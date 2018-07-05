Pilates For Life studio opens in New Bremen

NEW BREMEN – Better fitness through core strength is available in New Bremen with the opening of a new Pilates For Life studio at the Pioneer Professional Center. Certified Pilates Rehabilitation instructor Katie Geis, says the Pilates machines help strengthen a person’s core, pelvic floor, and lower abdominals, as well as improve breathing and posture.

There will be an open house on July 7 from 8 to 11 a.m. to show visitors how the Pilates machine methods work. Included will be refreshments and a raffle drawing. The studio is located at 800 E. Monroe St.

The philosophy of the program is the slow build up of the smaller muscles of the body. “This small muscle work allows support for strengthening the large muscles of the body, preventing injury,”said Geis.

Pilates sessions are by appointment only on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. People may sign up as individuals or in a group of up to 3 people. Cost of an individual session is $60, but if two or three sign up as a group, they share in the individual cost. Geis said that if needed she will help to form two or three person groups. Reservations may be made by emailing k.geis77@gmail.com or calling 937-726-8831.

Geis took STOTT Pilates Rehab Certification in Toronto, Canada, in the winter of 2016. It consisted of four 3-day weekends followed by many hours of required observation, practice, and practice teaching. To remain certified she must to do workshops yearly within the STOTT Pilates Program.

Geis said she STOTT program follows the research of Joseph Pilates, who developed this approach to exercise 80 years ago.

Pilates techniques have a unique series of vigorous physical exercises that help to correct muscular imbalances and improve posture, coordination, balance, strength, and flexibility, as well as to increase breathing capacity and organ function. He also invented a variety of machines, based on spring-resistance, that could be used to perform these exercises.

Today, Geis has both the Universal Reformer and Cadillac style Pilates machines. The Reformer, she said, has a moving carriage and is good for posture. The Cadillac is a table with springs and attachments.

Geis said that her studio is unique to the area, with anything similar as far away as Dayton and Columbus. “People don’t have to venture out to find (studios like hers) that are already here.”

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_IMG_2111-1.jpg

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.