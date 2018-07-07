Troy printers join Proforma

TROY — Patricia and Mike Curtis have recently become owners of Csquared Powered by Proforma, a printing and promotional products agency in Troy.

By joining the Proforma network, the Curtises join a leader in the printing and promotional products industry.

“We joined the Proforma family because we saw the opportunity to build our own company and deliver the best products on the market with competitive pricing along with first-class marketing, packaging and print products,” Mike said. “In addition, Proforma’s support center provides us with a talented team of professionals to help us along the way.”

The Curtises bring expertise in sales, marketing, customer service, sale training, production and distribution to the industry and their clients.

“We are looking forward to serving clients through our experience and Proforma’s resources,” Patricia said.

Csquared Powered by Proforma can provide brand marketing and graphic communications solutions for business needs, including branded merchandise, awards, packaging, digital media and eCommerce solutions.