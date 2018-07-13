Sutton to lead Victoria Theatre Association

DAYTON — Martha Shaker, chairwoman of the Victoria Theatre Association Board of Trustees, has announced the selection of VTA’s new president and CEO, Ty Sutton, who replaces retiring president and CEO Ken Neufeld.

Sutton joins VTA after three years as the inaugural executive director of the Butler Arts Center at Butler University. He brings more than 20 years of arts venue management experience, as well as extensive fundraising, marketing and programming knowledge to VTA. Sutton starts his new position Aug. 13.

“My philosophy has always been that the arts bring people together,” said Sutton. “I am very impressed with the level of commitment and financial support the Dayton community has given the Dayton arts scene, especially in embracing Victoria Theatre Association’s world-class facilities and arts programming. With the addition of the new Arts Annex, I believe our venues can accommodate any type of performance and allow us to grow the diversity of our shows while broadening our audiences. I am eager to lead an organization with such an outstanding record of success. Continuing to grow our offerings and making a positive impact in people’s lives will be at the top of my priority list. Dayton will be a great place for my family to call home.”

Sutton was chosen after a six-month international search, conducted by leading arts executive recruiting firm Management Consultants for the Arts. VTA Board of Trustees Vice Chairman Chris Wyse served as the chairman of the six-membersearch committee.

“I am thrilled to welcome Ty as the new VTA president and CEO,” said Wyse. “His ideas around the new Arts Annex are very progressive as are his thoughts on programming and diversity. These characteristics, combined with extensive experience and proven track record of growing performing arts centers, will ensure everyone in Dayton is able to experience the numerous offerings from VTA.”

Shaker shares Wyse’s enthusiasm.

“I am confident Ty will not only embrace VTA’s rich history and impact on our community but also the task of moving forward with the foundation laid by Ken Neufeld,” said Shaker. “Ty is a strong fit, not only to the organization but to our community. I believe he is poised to grow VTA even more.”

Neufeld is also pleased with the selection.

“I am delighted to welcome Ty and his family to VTA and look forward to introducing them to the Dayton community,” he said. “I have greatly enjoyed my time in Dayton and, while I will miss VTA and the Miami Valley community, I firmly believe we are in good hands for the future.”

Sutton has more than 20 years of arts administration and management experience, including three years at the Butler Arts Center at Butler University in Indiana. Sutton was previously the general manager of the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center in Midland, Texas, as well as general manager of the Lincoln Center in Fort Collins, Colorado. He has held several arts administration positions, including programming director at the University of Utah and audience services manager at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek, California.

A native of Danville, California, in the San Francisco Bay area, Sutton earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Utah and is a graduate of the International Association of Venue Manager’s Venue Management School. He and his wife, Polly Creer Sutton, a retired professional ballerina, have two children.