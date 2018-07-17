Visitors Bureau lists statistics

SIDNEY — Jeff Raible, director of the Sidney Visitors Bureau, recently released promotional statistics for May and June.

The bureau’s website saw 2,525 web sessions in May, 3,917 in June; and 6,506 page views in May, 5,604 in June. The Facebook page had 3,024 views in May and 3,856 views in June.

The bureau received news in May that the Ohio Division of Travel and Tourism published the Made In West Ohio travel itinerary developed by the Sidney Visitors Bureau in collaboration with neighboring visitors bureaus in Miami, Darke, Auglaize, Mercer and Van Wert counties. The Made In West Ohio trail is now published on the ToursimOhio website along at http://trails.ohio.org/.

The bureau added Sidney-area events to the Great Miami Riverway website calendar of events that promotes things to do along the 99-mile river corridor from Sidney to Hamilton.

Bureau staff met with representatives of Park National Bank in Newark, who are bringing a group of 40 to Sidney in October to tour the Peoples Federal Savings Association building.

The bureau distributed a press release to promote July events in Sidney and the surrounding area to more than 900 radio, television, magazine, newspaper and social media outlets.

It coordinated with the Marcus Thomas agency and TourismOhio to orchestrate an email campaign and published a half-page print ad in the June edition of Civil War News promoting Sidney’s Civil War Living History weekend this September.