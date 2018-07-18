SIDNEY — Two local residents have joined the board of trustees of the Community Foundation of Shelby County.

Janice Benanzer and David Monnier were recently appointed by Judge James Stevenson of the Shelby County Court of Common Pleas.

Benanzer, a lifelong resident of the Fort Loramie area, is president of Baumfolder Corp. in Sidney. A graduate of Fort Loramie High School, the Upper Valley Joint Vocational School (now the Upper Valley Career Center) and Edison State Community College, she is a board member of Wilson Health and a past board member of the Sidney/Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, Shelby County United Way, and UVJVS Advisory Board. She is a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church.

David Monnier, of Sidney, is a native of Russia and a graduate of Russia High School and Bowling Green State University. He has retired from his career as a certified public accountant for 42 years and a tax partner for 30 years at McCrate, DeLaet & Co. in Sidney.

Monnier has served on the boards of Wilson Memorial Hospital (now Wilson Health), the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, Holy Angel Catholic Church, Peter’s Pense Religious Library and the Salvation Army. He has also volunteered for Holy Angels School, Lehman High School, Shelby County United Way and several youth sports leagues.

“Janice and Dave will be great additions to our board,” said Mardie Milligan, board chairwoman. “Both bring community involvement, knowledge and credibility that are important as we grow. I want to extend thanks on behalf of the board to two outgoing trustees, Aaron Koenig and Jerry Doerger.”

The Community Foundation of Shelby County administers more than 175 charitable funds including scholarships, donor advised funds and funds supporting local organizations, projects and causes.