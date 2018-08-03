Versailles lawyer heads OSBA committee

COLUMBUS — Thomas L. Guillozet, of Versailles, has been re-appointed to serve as chairman of the Ohio State Bar Association Senior Lawyers Section.

His one-year term began July 1. Guillozet is an attorney with Hanes Law Group Ltd. in Versailles and former solicitor for the city of Versailles. He received his degrees from Marietta College and the University of Dayton Law School.

The Ohio State Bar Association Board of Governors is a 24-member body that is charged with the responsibility of conducting business on the OSBA’s behalf, managing business affairs, setting policy and reviewing pending legislation. Twenty-one members are elected by attorneys in their districts, and three members serve as at-large appointees.

The OSBA maintains 33 committees and 10 sections, each of which specializes in a particular area of law. Committees and sections work to improve the justice system by keeping Ohio lawyers informed about the latest court decisions and regulatory changes. They also comment on bills before the Ohio General Assembly and draft their own legislative proposals to improve existing laws. Chairpersons selected for this honor have demonstrated excellence and expertise in their practice area as well as outstanding leadership and a commitment to the profession and the rule of law.