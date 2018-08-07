Homan joins Seniormark

SIDNEY — Renee Homan, of New Bremen, has joined the staff of Seniormark LLC in Sidney.

Homan has eight years of healthcare and Medicare experience in the long-term care industry, five years of experience in banking and also served as an OSHIIP volunteer through the Ohio Department of Insurance from 2012-2018.

“I’m excited to inform retirees of their options and help them to make the right choices. I have seen the aftermath of poor decisions and misinformation, so I believe helping people avoid problems on the front end of retirement will be very rewarding,” said Homan.

Seniormark will offer an introductory Medicare planning workshop, Aug. 29 in the Sidney office and Aug. 28 in the Vandalia branch library. It’s an introductory workshop for those new to Medicare and can answer many of the questions about the Medicare process.

Seniormark will offer a 401k planning workshop, Sept. 5 and a Social Security planning workshop, Sept. 6, in the Sidney office.

All the workshops are free to attend, start at 5:30 p.m. and last about an hour. To register, call 492-8800.

Homan https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_Renee-Homan.jpg Homan