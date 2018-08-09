Bundy announces bakeware sale

URBANA — Bundy Baking Solutions will have a factory sale in Urbana, Oct. 13, featuring a selection of its high-quality USA Pan bakeware and cookware.

Buyers can save up to 70 percent on bakeware and up to 50 percent on cookware at this free public event, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Fairgrounds, 384 Park Ave., Urbana.

The Farmer’s Daughter food truck will be on site serving both breakfast and lunch selections during the event.

More information is availabe at the Bundy Baking Solutions Facebook page.

USA Pan has been supplying bakeware to commercial bakeries and baking professionals for more 50 years. USA Pan is professional-grade bakeware that is used by bakers to achieve professional-grade results. USA Pan has perfected the nonstick coating process so users can trust that their food will not be ruined by sticking to the pan. The bakeware is warp resistant, heavy-duty and reliable, and all products are simple to clean.