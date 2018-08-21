Community Lanes gets new owner

MINSTER – The new owner of Community Lanes in Minster will have the adult bowling leagues people expect, as well as an updated menu and more outreach to youth.

Chris VanMeter expects to have full men’s, women’s, and mom and pop leagues starting in September right after Labor Day.

High school teams from Minster, Anna and Fort Loramie will be invited to use the lanes as well. He also plans to form a Saturday junior bowling league.

“We plan to have 26 weeks of bowling for kids starting Sept. 8,” VanMeter said. The ages ranges are four to eight, eight to 11, and 12 and up.

“The kids are the future of bowling,” he said.

Registration can be done in person on Thursday, Aug. 23, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Kids can start earning scholarship money starting at age 10 for schools like UNOH,” VanMeter said.

The Pepsi Scholarship Tournaments for high school students also offers scholarship opportunities, he said.

Adult league schedules include, the five-man industrial league, Monday at 7 p.m.; four-woman teams, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.; five-man teams, Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.; four-woman teams, Thursday at 6; and a men’s league, Thursday at 8 p.m. Alternate Sundays are Mom and Pop league.

More information can be found at the bowling alley’s website, communitylanes.com, on their Facebook page, by calling 419-628-2717, or by stopping by the bowling alley.

VanMeter comes from a bowling background. His brother owns Astro Lanes in Wapakoneta and has coached at the University of Northwestern Ohio (UNOH).

VanMeter just recently ended his tenure as a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy, where he served since 2002. He will still work as a reserve deputy. He lives in Anna with his family.