BBB to host Integrity Award nomination seminars

DAYTON — Those who are passionate about their organization, its mission and good works in the community will have a chance to shine a spotlight on their business/nonprofit and its integrity and best practices by nominating it for one of the BBB’s Eclipse Integrity Awards.

The BBB is hosting seminars to make the nomination process smoother.

Maybe you’ve considered tackling a nomination in the past, but the process seemed daunting or you just couldn’t invest the time in a submission. Now is the time to reconsider and tackle earning this coveted honor.

BBB has consulted past winners, finalists and judges and revamped the nomination process, making it easier, more understandable and manageable.

Take time today to rally your team to produce the nomination and register one person or the entire team to attend one of the BBB’s upcoming free nomination seminars. Past winners will share their insights on putting together a nomination, planning a site visit and how they’ve benefited from earning the honor. Plus, BBB staff will walk you step-by-step through the newly re-engineered process.

The seminar schedule is as follows:

• Thursday, Sept. 27, 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Trotwood Library, 651 E Main St., Trotwood

Register: http://bit.ly/SeptEclipseSeminar

• Wednesday, Oct. 17, 8:30 to 10 a.m.

Barry Staff (Community Room), 230 Webster St., Dayton

Register: http://bit.ly/Oct17EclipseSeminar

• Tuesday, Oct. 23, 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Northwest Library (Community Room), 2410 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton

Register: http://bit.ly/Oct23EclipseSeminar

• Tuesday, Nov. 13, 3:30 to 5 p.m.

East Branch Library (Community Room), 2008 Wyoming St., Dayton

Register: http://bit.ly/NovEclipseSeminar

• Thursday, Jan. 10, 8:30 to 10 a.m.

Barry Staff (Community Room), 230 Webster St., Dayton

Register: http://bit.ly/JanEclipseSeminar

• Wednesday, Feb. 6, 8:30 to 10 a.m.

Barry Staff (Community Room), 230 Webster St., Dayton

Register: http://bit.ly/FebEclipseSeminar

These seminars are a great opportunity to see how others tackled their nomination and build a strategy for your own.

Please contact Sheri Sword with any questions by calling 937-610-2277 or emailing her at ssword@dayton.bbb.org.