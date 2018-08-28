Seminar to teach IP info

CELINA — The Small Business Development Center at Rhodes State College will host a program on inventions, patents, and intellectual property titled “Patently Good Ideas: Intellectual Property Law for Business and Entrepreneurs,” Sept. 19, at 6 p.m., in the Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce office, 30 E. Auglaize St., Wapakoneta.

Jacob M. Ward, a registered patent attorney, will present the seminar. Ward is the founding partner of Ward Law Office LLC in Tiffin and an adjunct professor, teaching classes in substantive patent law and patent practice at the University of Toledo College of Law.

All businesses have intellectual property (IP) in one form or another. In fact, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets and patents can sometimes be the most valuable assets of a business. This seminar provides the basic information needed by inventors and entrepreneurs to understand what types of IP protection are available. Attendees will learn how to identify the IP of their businesses and what steps can be taken to secure these valuable rights.

The program is free and open to the public.

Register by email at krier.k@rhodesstate.edu, or by calling 419-995-8464.