GAC gets US Bank grant

SIDNEY — Kimberly Doak, branch manager of U.S. Bank in Sidney, presented a check to Gateway Arts Council Executive Director Ellen Keyes, recently, to support the arts council’s Presents Series of concerts.

The donation was through the bank’s Community Possible giving and engagement platform focused on closing the gap between people and possibility in the areas of work, home and play. This particular grant focuses on play.

“U.S. Bank is a great partner, and we are honored that they are a part of our series. Their support is helping us bring the best of the arts to our community through our Presents Series,” Keyes said.