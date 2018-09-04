Photo competition accepts local’s work

SIDNEY — Two photographs created by Rhonda Cavender, of Picture Perfect Photos & Design in Sidney, have been accepted into the general collection of Professional Photographers of America’s 2018 International Photographic Competition.

Cavender’s work will be on display at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 20-22, 2019. This international photographic exhibition is in conjunction with Imaging USA, an annual convention and expo for professional photographers.

A panel of 32 eminent jurors from across the United States selected the top photographs from nearly 5,073 submitted entries. Judged against a standard of excellence, 2,622 images were selected for the general collection and 513 (roughly 10 percent) were selected for the loan collection — the best of the best. The loan collection images will be published in the “Loan Collection” book and more than 365 general collection images will be published in the “Showcase” book by Marathon Press.