Cargill adds $10 million bottling line

SIDNEY — Cargill has invested more than $10 million to install a state-of-the-art edible oil bottling line at its Sidney crush and refinery facility. The line is the most efficient bottling technology of its kind, delivering an annual 75 percent capacity increase over previous lines.

It also allows Cargill and its customers to deliver against their sustainability commitments by reducing packaging material waste and using fully recyclable polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic.

“This investment is about raising the standard and doing what’s right for our customers,” said Ethan Theis, North American commercial leader for Cargill’s global edible oils business. “By leveraging this unique technology, we’re taking deliberate steps to operate in a more efficient, sustainable way.”

The bottling line also includes smart technology to assess packaging elements and fill heights, ultimately reducing material loss and supporting increased efficiency. Combined, the benefits of the new bottling solution establish a new standard in edible oils bottling and sustainability.

The Sidney crush and refinery is the largest volume production facility of its kind in the company’s network. Cargill’s global edible oils business plans to further leverage this technology by installing two additional lines later this year.

By adding these new capabilities, Cargill combines its refining expertise with industry-leading packaging technology to support future growth and meet the evolving needs of customers. For information, visit cargill.com.