Stocks react to Trump threat

NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes fell Friday after President Donald Trump said he may intensify his trade battle with China.

A strong jobs report also pushed investors to gird for higher interest rates.

On Friday:

• The S&P 500 index lost 6.37 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,871.68.

• The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 79.33, or 0.3 percent, to 25,916.54.

• The Nasdaq composite fell 20.18, or 0.3 percent, to 7,902.54.

• The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks dipped 1.29, or 0.1 percent, to 1,713.18.

For the week:

• The S&P 500 is down 29.84 points, or 1 percent.

• The Dow is down 48.28 points, or 0.2 percent.

• The Nasdaq is down 206.99 points, or 2.6 percent.

• The Russell 2000 is down 27.57 points, or 1.6 percent.

For the year:

• The S&P 500 is up 198.07 points, or 7.4 percent.

• The Dow is up 1,197.32 points, or 4.8 percent.

• The Nasdaq is up 999.15 points, or 14.5 percent.

• The Russell 2000 is up 177.67 points, or 11.6 percent.