OhioMeansJobs releases data about area online job postings

SIDNEY — A total of 16,056 job openings were posted online from June 14 through July 13 for Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties, according to data from the Conference Board.

This was an increase of 502 ads from the previous reporting period. Compared to the same time period a year ago, this reflects an increase of 127 ads.

This report, and reports for other JobsOhio regions, can be found at www.ohiomeansjobs.com.

Ads for jobs paying $50,000-$79,000 comprised 44.8 percent of the ads. Ads for jobs paying $30,000 to $49,000 annually comprised 17.1 percent of those placed. Ads for entry level jobs, paying less than $30,000 were 12.3 percent of the total; those paying $80,000 to $99,000, 10.7 percent; and six-figure jobs, 15.1 percent.

Employers with a local presence among those placing the most ads were Crown Equipment Corp., in third place with 161 ads; Lowe’s in fifth place with 141 ads; U.S. Army in sixth place with 130 ads; Speedway in 15th place with 83 ads; Auto Zone in 17th place with 73 ads; Edison State Community College in 20th place with 66 ads; PNC Financial Services in 21st place with 64 ads; Spectrum Brands in 26th place with 56 ads; and Wright State University in 29th place with 54 ads.

The 10 top occupations that employers sought workers to fill were truck drivers, registered nurses, retail salespersons, retail supervisors, software developers, maintenance workers, customer service representatives, production supervisors, industrial engineers and computer support specialists.

