Thrivent plans ‘Battle of Badges’

PIQUA — The Western Ohio Thrivent Community has announced that the next community “Battle of the Badges” is set for Oct. 6, in Piqua’s Mote Park (rain date is Oct. 27).

The Thrivent Community members and volunteers look forward to “throwing a party” in honor of those who serve locally in police and fire departments and as paramedics. The event will include a double-elimination softball tournament between local police and fire departments. The fun begins at 8:30 a.m. and continues throughout the afternoon.

The Western Ohio Thrivent Community will be giving back financially.

“We had a lot of fun last year hosting the softball tournament for our first responders. It was nice for us all to come together and pack kits to support families going through traumatic experiences. We, as a group, decided we wanted to extend the support by including Riverside/Miami County and Shelby County Boards of Developmental Disabilities this year,” said Spencer Peltier, of the Western Ohio Thrivent office. In addition to providing the day of fun and games for the first responders and families, Thrivent will provide hygiene kits to both Riverside/Miami and Shelby County. They plan to pack more than 2,000 items into 150 kits for the two county agencies.

To help, supporters should go for lunch around noon. The kit-packing will begin shortly thereafter.

“This is our fourth kit-packing event, and it’s amazing how the community rallies behind us and how quickly we can get these kits packed. It is a very fun assembly line where all kits can be packed in around 30 to 45 minutes,” added Peltier.

“We can’t wait to be of service yet again. We look forward to honoring those who serve us day in and day out in our local communities for our second year in a row. We are so thankful for our first responders and to our Thrivent members in supporting these community service projects we provide. We are also very excited to include and support Riverside/Miami and Shelby County Board of DD for the work and service they do to help support our community,” said Mark Reedy, of the Western Ohio Thrivent office.

To donate, volunteer or pack kits, call 937-778-1353, or email Charlene.oleary@thrivent.com.