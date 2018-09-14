Conover photographer honored

CONOVER — Three Photographs created by Kelly of K Cook Photography in Conover have recently been accepted into the General Collection of Professional Photographers of America’s 2018 International Photographic Competition.

Cook’s work will be on display at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 20-22. This International Photographic Exhibition is in conjunction with Imaging USA, an annual convention and expo for professional photographers.

A panel of 32 jurors from across the United States selected the top photographs from 5,073 submitted entries at Gwinnett Technical College in Georgia. Judged against a standard of excellence, 2,622 images were selected for the General Collection and 513 (roughly 10 percent) were selected for the esteemed Loan Collection, the best of the best.

The Loan Collection images will all be published in the “Loan Collection” book, and 365 selected General Collection images will be published in the “Showcase” book by Marathon Press.

Titled “Pretty in Pink,” “Teacher’s Pet” and “Sound of Silence,” Cook’s photographs will be in the International Photographic Exhibition with other top photographic works from the competition and traveling and special invitational displays. These images constitute one of the world’s largest annual exhibits of professional photography gathered simultaneously under one roof.