Edison names Piqua native dean

SIDNEY — Following an extensive search, Edison State Community College has hired Dr. Jessica Chambers as dean of student affairs.

The Edison State Community College Board of Trustees made the announcement during the June board meeting, and Chambers officially started her role as dean in August.

Chambers, who most recently served as associate vice president of enrollment at the College of Southern Maryland, has returned to the area after pursuing a career in higher education in Florida, New Jersey and Maryland.

“I have spent almost 20 years on the east coast working for community colleges in various roles,” said Chambers. “I have missed my family, who all reside in Piqua, and had been looking for an opportunity to return to this area. I felt extremely lucky to be able to not only come back to Ohio, but back to my hometown college.”

Chambers is a 1993 Piqua High School graduate and 1997 Wright State University graduate.

Upon receiving an undergraduate degree from Wright State University, Chambers attended Barry University in Florida, where she earned a master’s degree. She then received a Doctor of Education from Seton Hall University in New Jersey.

As dean of student affairs, Chambers will be responsible to the provost for the strategic leadership, operational management and budgetary oversight for the Student Affairs Division of the college.

“I have been incredibly lucky in my career and have been able to experience living in several states and learning from very smart leaders and mentors. I’m thrilled to bring that experience to my hometown and be able to contribute to Edison State and assist our local communities in pursuing their post-secondary educations. It is so great to be home,” Chambers said.