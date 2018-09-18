A win win.

Jeannine Jordan, of Lima, gets into a spiffy new vehicle for a free joy ride at Buckeye Ford in Sidney, recently. Jordan was one of many people who took advantage of the school fundraising event, Drive 4 UR School. Botkins and Fairlawn benefited each time someone test drove a new car.

Jeannine Jordan, of Lima, gets into a spiffy new vehicle for a free joy ride at Buckeye Ford in Sidney, recently. Jordan was one of many people who took advantage of the school fundraising event, Drive 4 UR School. Botkins and Fairlawn benefited each time someone test drove a new car. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN091718TestDrive.jpg Jeannine Jordan, of Lima, gets into a spiffy new vehicle for a free joy ride at Buckeye Ford in Sidney, recently. Jordan was one of many people who took advantage of the school fundraising event, Drive 4 UR School. Botkins and Fairlawn benefited each time someone test drove a new car. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News