A win win.

Jeannine Jordan, of Lima, gets into a spiffy new vehicle for a free joy ride at Buckeye Ford in Sidney, recently. Jordan was one of many people who took advantage of the school fundraising event, Drive 4 UR School. Botkins and Fairlawn benefited each time someone test drove a new car.
