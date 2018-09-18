Sassy Sisters Designs opens in New Bremen

NEW BREMEN — At their Sassy Sisters Designs grand opening, Sept. 15 and 16, siblings Margie Tebbe and Deb Rindler realized their dream of sharing with the public their sense of style and fashion.

Located at 09649 state Route 66, north of New Bremen, this home decor boutique of new, as well as re-purposed, items also offers jewelry, purses and clothing. The building, itself, has its own rustic theme, in the past having been an antique store and even earlier, a milking parlor.

Said Rindler, “When people come into our store, they can expect a warm welcome and expert help to find the right pieces to fit their needs, some new and some one-of-a-kind.”

Said Tebbe, “Our passion is high-class decorating with a low budget cost. We grew up in a farm family of eight kids, so we learned the value of hand-me-downs. We have looked around a lot and found great stuff all at reasonable prices.”

Also available through their business is handmade wooden furniture.

Said Rindler, “We took down an old barn and now can provide custom-made signs, crosses and OSU material.”

Tebbe said they were interested in creating unusual items like floral pieces for funerals.

“One time we supplied an antique vase we filled with dried flowers, providing a very unique piece,” Tebbe said.

Rindler and Tebbe define themselves as born shoppers who love to talk to people.

“When we go out, we not only find nice items, but also so many of those pieces have stories behind them, as well,” said Tebbe. For example, Rindler pointed to a decorative ladder behind her sister.

“I held onto that ladder for 15 years because I knew it would have a good purpose,” she said.

While not a consignment shop, both sisters agreed that if someone in the area has an original piece of artwork or decor, he is welcome to contact them at 937-638-7987. Sassy Sisters is also on Facebook and Twitter.

