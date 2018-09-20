Local firms get safety grants

COLUMBUS – Whiteline Express Ltd. in Jackson Center and Pro Fit HVAC in Auglaize County were among forty Ohio employers who will share $1.1 million in grants from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) to purchase equipment designed to substantially reduce or eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses.

“BWC’s mission is to protect Ohio workers through the prevention of workplace accidents,” said Dr. Abe Al-Tarawneh, superintendent of BWC’s division of safety and hygiene. “We’re pleased to provide these employers with funding that supports their safety goals, as well as the health and wellness of Ohio’s workforce.”

Whiteline Express Ltd. will receive $16,407.19 to purchase two scissor lifts to reduce the risk of injury to hand, wrist, arm, shoulder, neck, back and legs related to hand force, contact stress, awkward postures and manual material handling. Whiteline Express Ltd is a commercial hauling company that also performs maintenance on semis and trailers.

Pro Fit HVAC LLC will recieve $40,000 to purchase 10 scissor lifts to reduce the risk of injury to upper and lower extremities related to slips, trips and falls from heights. Pro Fit HVAC LLC is a subcontractor for HVAC system installations and modifications.

The Safety Intervention Grant program matches an employer’s investment 3-to-1 up to a maximum of $40,000. Quarterly data reports and follow-up case studies measure the effectiveness of employers’ safety interventions and establish best practices for accident and injury prevention.

For information, visit bwc.ohio.gov.