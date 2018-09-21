Visitors Bureau lists statistics

SIDNEY — Jeff Raible, director of the Sidney Visitors Bureau, recently released promotional statistics for July and August.

The bureau’s website saw 4,212 web sessions in July, 2,137 in August; and 5,813 page views in July, 3,116 in August. The Facebook page had 3,495 views in July and 5,829 views in August.

The bureau prepared a one-day mystery trip group travel itinerary for the High Street Travelers from Muncie, Indiana. This travel company brought a group of 54 seniors to the area in mid-September for factory tours at Airstream and Allison’s Custom Jewelry.

The bureau received and reviewed the results of a tourism impact study conducted for Shelby County and the state of Ohio. Findings of note indicate that in 2017, total tourism-related economic activity in Shelby County exceeded $94 million. Of that, $60.7 million was attributed to direct visitor spending that includes tourism-only related purchases such as lodging, food, gas and shopping. Indirect visitor spending in 2017 accounted for $33.7 million in Shelby County and is associated with the purchase of goods and services by local organizations that benefit from direct tourism spending. Indirect visitor spending market sectors include entities such as food wholesalers, utility companies, service organizations and the like.

According to the report, Shelby County tourism direct spending volumes increased 1 percent over those in 2016. “Although 1 percent represents a small increase, it is an increase all the same, and we are encouraged by any and all signs of growth,” said Jeff Raible, director of the Sidney Visitors Bureau in the report.

The report also indicates that in Shelby County, local tourism activity directly supported 1,252 tourism-related jobs and accounted for $25.3 million in wages. The benefits of tourism spending are diverse and span various industries that include recreation, retail, lodging, food and beverage and transportation. In terms of tax revenue, the study suggests a total impact of $11.7 million resulting from tourism-related expenditures that includes nearly $2.4 million collected in local tax income.

In other business, the Sidney Visitors Bureau agreed to participate as a Civil War Living History Weekend sponsor with a contribution of $2,500.

Ohio Traveler Advertorial was published Sept. 1 and sent to more than 900 television, radio, print and digital media outlets. Attractions and events highlighted in this advertorial included Sidney’s planned Civil War Living History Weekend, Shelby County Historical Society’s Ohio Open Doors tour sites and the Shelby County Farm Bureau’s biannual Drive-It Yourself Agriculture Tour.

The Sidney Visitors Bureau served as cosponsor of the Drive It Yourself Shelby County Agriculture Tour organized by the Shelby County Farm Bureau and Shelby County Soil and Water Conservation District, Farm Service Agency and OSU Extension.

The Bureau visited all Sidney hotels to replenish their inventory of hotel guest Sidney Visitors Bureau website cards used to promote area restaurants, shopping and attractions.

The Visitors Bureau secured one quarter-page advertising space in four issues of the Eldora Speedway race program. Specific issues included were Eldora’s popular Dirt Late Model Dream, Kings Royal, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and World 100.

For a complete calendar listing of upcoming events in Sidney and Shelby County, visit http://www.VisitSidneyShelby.com.