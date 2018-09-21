Fidelity Health Care honored

DAYTON — Fidelity Health Care recently received a five-star rating for quality of its patient care from Home Health Compare, a ratings system operated by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

The five-star rating from Home Health Compare, the highest possible, places Fidelity Health Care in the top 6 percent of home health care agencies across the country and in the top 3 percent in Ohio. Star ratings range from one to five and are based on eight measures of quality that give an overview of performance. A star rating higher than 3.5 means that an agency performed better than average compared to other agencies.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized as one of the top Medicare-certified home health care agencies in the nation,” said Paula Thompson, president and CEO of Fidelity Health Care. “This five-star rating illustrates Premier Health’s commitment to take care to a higher level, as well as its mission to build healthier communities.”

CMS, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, created Home Health Compare to provide consumers with a reliable measure of home health care quality. Home Health Compare publishes information about the quality of care provided by Medicare-certified home health agencies throughout the nation. For information, visit medicare.gov/homehealthcompare.

Fidelity Health Care, a member of Premier Health, provides a variety of home care services to patients of all ages, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Fidelity’s home care professionals include nurses, therapists, medical social workers and home care aides. The agency has served 17 counties throughout Southwest Ohio for more than 30 years.