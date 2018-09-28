NKTelco gets NTCA award

NEW KNOXVILLE — NKTelco has been honored with the Smart Rural CommunitySM Showcase award by NTCA, the rural broadband association, which cited NKTelco’s advanced communications services and collaboration with local leaders in agriculture, health care, public safety or education as keys to its success.

At a gathering of more than 1,300 rural telecommunications industry leaders hosted by NTCA, NKTelco was honored with an award for deploying advanced technologies and leveraging those technologies to enable innovation in the areas of economic development and commerce, education, enhanced health care, government services, security and energy use.

In addition to NKTelco, 12 other providers and their communities in Alabama, Colorado, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin were recognized.

“NKTelco is a prime example of the power of a broadband connection and a steadfast commitment to growth and prosperity,” said NTCA Chief Executive Officer Shirley Bloomfield. “Not only are the people of NKTelco charting their own path to a more prosperous future, they are also creating a road map for many more communities across the country to follow suit. I commend the people of NKTelco for these extraordinary efforts.”

The NTCA Smart Rural Community initiative recognizes and celebrates the efforts of rural telecommunications providers and their communities to deliver technologies that make rural communities vibrant places in which to live and do business. The goal of the initiative is to foster the development of Smart Rural Communities throughout rural America by recognizing trailblazers and providing resources to assist broadband providers and connected industries.

“We are pleased and excited to accept this award,” said Preston Meyer, who received the award on behalf of NKTelco. “We have worked hard with our local leaders to ensure that our citizens have access to advanced communications. NKTelco’s construction of a total fiber optic network will ensure the many benefits those services enable. We look forward to building on our success for many years to come.”