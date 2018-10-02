Cooking for the United Way

Cargill employee Wendy Hardacre, of Sidney, serves lunch to CJ Woodell, of Sidney, during the United Way cookout held at Cargill Thursday. This is the third year a cookout has been held to raise funds for the United Way campaign. Hardacre and Kent Stump, of Sidney, are organizers of the event. Wooddell is member of the security team at Cargill.

Kent Stump of Sidney, grills up some hamburgers at the Cargill cookout Thursday. Funds raised from the cookout are donated to the United Way campaign.

Cargill employee Dustin Morris puts toppings on his cheeseburger during a cookout to raise funds for the United Way campaign.