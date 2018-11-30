College offers small business workshop

LIMA — Rhodes State College and its Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) will host a free workshop for Small Businesses, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon in Keese Hall.

“Grow Your Business with Government Contracts” will provide attendees with information about federal and state certification, how to access state and federal government contracts and government assistance programs. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet representatives from the PTAC, Ohio Department of Transportation and the Ohio Minority Business Assistance Center.

“This is a great opportunity for qualified local area small businesses to learn more about selling the services they provide or products they manufacture to the government which spends millions of dollars in the marketplace,” said Kent Kahn, PTAC coordinator.

For information, call 419-995-8464 or email Krier.K@RhodesState.edu. Online registration is available at https://bit.ly/2KjwXEh. Registration closes Dec. 10.