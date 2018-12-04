Firm honored for schools, green design

MINSTER — Garmann/Miller Architects-Engineers has been ranked among the nation’s largest firms that design K-12 educational facilities.

Building Design+Construction magazine recently listed the company at No. 64 on its 2018 Giants 300 Report, which annually ranks architecture, engineering and construction organizations by revenue across various building sectors.

The firm also appears at No. 96 on the report for most revenue earned from green building design work by implementing Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design practices in its learning environments.

According to the U.S. Green Building Council, GMAE has been a LEED administrator on 26 K-12 projects, a ranking of No. 13 in the world by volume.

“We’re driving progress toward greener schools by choosing eco-friendly building materials and establishing energy-efficient design practices,” said Eric Baltzell, Garmann/Miller’s CEO. “Our team is committed to enhancing the lives of the people we serve through sustainable priorities.”

Eight of GMAE’s school buildings have earned LEED Gold certifications and nine have achieved Silver status.

Garmann/Miller also is the first firm in Ohio to register a LEED for Schools v4 project—a performance-based program with measurable results throughout a building’s life cycle.

In addition to its LEED-certified elementary and high school buildings, GMAE has designed several higher education facilities and vocational centers, which include the Vantage Career Center in Van Wert, the Millstream Technical Career Center in Findlay, and the Apollo Career Center in Lima. All three venues have received LEED Gold certification.