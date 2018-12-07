BBB announces Spark Awards

DAYTON — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Dayton and the Miami Valley has announced a new award component of the BBB’s Eclipse Integrity Awards: the Spark Awards.

The Spark Awards will recognize millennial entrepreneurial organizations whose leaders demonstrate a high level of character, generating a culture that is authentic about its mission and connection to community.

Entries for the 2019 Spark Awards are now being accepted. For award criteria, to submit an entry or to nominate a company, visit http://bit.ly/DaytonSparkAward. The deadline for nomimations is March 1. Nominated companies must complete and submit their entries by April 1.

The Spark Award winners will be announced May 14 during the BBB’s Eclipse Integrity Awards. Additionally, recipients will be involved with telling their stories at BBB events throughout the year.

John North, president and CEO of the BBB serving Dayton and the Miami Valley, said, “Our organization is excited to celebrate young entrepreneurs with this honor. The class of 2019 honorees will model character, culture and community for others in the marketplace, inspiring others to take the leap into successful entrepreneurship. So, if you, or someone you know, is a young leader of an outstanding entrepreneurial company, submit a nomination or entry for the Spark Awards.”

For information, call 937-610-2277 or email ssword@dayton.bbb.org.