Reilly joins local law firm

SIDNEY — Faulkner, Garmhausen, Keister & Shenk, a Sidney law firm, has announced that Colleen E. Reilly has joined the practice.

Reilly graduated with honors from John Carroll University with a Bachelor of Arts in classical studies and history, and she graduated from the University of Cincinnati College of Law in 2018. In Cincinnati, she was a member of the Moot Court Honor Board and a fellow for the Ohio Innocence Project.

Her areas of concentration will include real estate and development, corporate and commercial law and labor and employment law.

Reilly is a Cincinnati native, now living in Troy.