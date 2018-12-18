Monnier & Co. adds partner

SIDNEY — The shareholders of Monnier & Co. have announced that Corey Kremer will join John Boeckman, Larry Elsner and Tom Burns as a shareholder in the firm.

Kremer has been with Monnier since August 2009. With a Master of Accountancy from Wright State University, he became a certified public accountant in 2015. Kremer is a leader in providing the many services that Monnier & Co. has to offer. He focuses his efforts on individual and business tax consulting, technology support and implementation, tax compliance, estate planning and business advisory services. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Ohio Society of Certified Public Accountants and serves on the board of Compassionate Care of Shelby County. Corey, his wife, Theresa, and their two children live in Minster.

The current shareholders look forward to the new relationship.

“Corey has been a great asset to Monnier & Co. over the years. We hope that we can, as a team, continue to build the firm and help our clients face the many challenges that today’s ever-changing economy presents,” said Boeckman. “We are proud of our staff at Monnier and are confident that we have a strong firm of qualified professionals to serve our clients’ needs.”

Additionally in 2018, Ryan Smith successfully completed the requirements to become a CPA. Smith’s duties include auditing, financial statement preparation, tax research and compliance. He has a degree in accounting from Miami University. Smith worked as an intern for Monnier & Co. in 2016 and became a full-time staff member in June 2017.