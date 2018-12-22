Versailles S&L gets high rating

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — BauerFinancial Inc., of Coral Gables, Florida, a bank-rating firm, has announced that Versailles Savings & Loan Co. has achieved Best of Bauer status for earning and maintaining its five-star rating for 122 consecutive quarters.

Earning a five-star rating indicates that the company has excelled in areas of capital adequacy, profitability, asset quality and more.

TheBest of Bauer Bank designation is reserved for banks that have earned Bauer’s highest rating consistently for 25 consecutive years or more.

The bank offices are at 10413 Kley Road, Versailles.