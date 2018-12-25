Realty 2000 open house

Tim Gleason, left, broker and owner of Reality 2000, celebrates the grand opening of his new location at 100 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with office administrator Nikki Loudenback, Friday, Dec. 21. Gleason has 30 years’ experience in the real estate business, while Loudenback has 12 years.

Tim Gleason, left, broker and owner of Reality 2000, celebrates the grand opening of his new location at 100 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with office administrator Nikki Loudenback, Friday, Dec. 21. Gleason has 30 years’ experience in the real estate business, while Loudenback has 12 years. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_Realty-2000-1.jpg Tim Gleason, left, broker and owner of Reality 2000, celebrates the grand opening of his new location at 100 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with office administrator Nikki Loudenback, Friday, Dec. 21. Gleason has 30 years’ experience in the real estate business, while Loudenback has 12 years.