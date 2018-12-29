A & B Machine and Design: Providing manufacturing solutions since 1988

SIDNEY — A & B Machine and Design subjects every project to their standards of QVO – Quality, Value and On-time delivery. Add to this a passion for finding the most efficient, cost effect process for manufacturing precision parts plus the engineering expertise to put behind it and you have a one-stop shop.

Recently granted their ISO 9001:2105 certification, A&B excels at rapid prototyping to final production challenges for nearly any industry. Leveraging their 35,000-square-foot facility, a full capabilities machine shop including live tool lathes, 5-axis machining centers and long-term staff, the team at A&B has served the automotive, aerospace, firearms, paper, food equipment, robotics, construction equipment, navigation, power generation and off-road vehicles.

Engineering services are available to make quality-improvement recommendations, and to in-house products and projects that make each part faster, cheaper, better. With the ability to provide complete manufacturing solutions, A&B has invested in equipment and expertise to follow a part from beginning to end.

Marc Gilardi purchased the company in 2007 and continues to seek ways to improve all facets of the business including their rapid prototyping capabilities. “Prototype to production work offers clients the best of all of our strengths to their long-term benefit,” he said.

Find out more about A & B Machine and Design, 2040 Commerce Drive, Sidney, Ohio and their 25 employees at www.aandbmachine.com.