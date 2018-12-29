Continental Express providws transportation solutions

SIDNEY — Continental Express Inc. has been providing safe, efficient and quality transportation solutions since 1984. While Continental Express specializes in the transport of temperature-controlled freight, they have a fleet of dry vans and are experts at providing dedicated and specialized yard-management services.

Continental is headquartered just west of Sidney, Shelby County, Ohio, with large office and shop facilities sitting on over 61 acres of land right off of State Route 47. They have additional terminal locations in: Gaffney, South Carolina; Danville, Virginia; Fort Worth, Texas; Louisville, Kentucky, and they are currently in the process of opening locations in Columbus, Ohio and Indianapolis, Indiana. The company’s facilities are strategically located throughout the country to provide its customers with easy access to Continental’s transportation expertise.

Russell Gottemoeller founded the company in 1984 and still leads the organization as the President today. Continental has grown to over 550 employees and 400 tractors and 900 53-foot trailers. The company has a large office and tractor and trailer shops at its corporate headquarters in Sidney. Not only does the company employ drivers, but it also employs clerical, operations and tractor and trailer mechanic personnel.

Continental primarily operates Freightliner Cascadia Evolution tractors. Continental takes pride in having a very well-maintained new fleet of tractors. The average age of its equipment is two years old. All of Continental’s new Freightliner tractors are equipped with the newest state-of-the-art Detroit Assurance Suite of Safety Systems which includes adaptive cruise, lane departure and brake assist technology.

Continental’s mission is to deliver only the finest quality most efficient transportation services available. The majority of Continental’s customers are large food companies. Continental still serves many of the same customers today that it did 35 years ago, and has been able to continue to serve its customers for so many years due to the dedicated service provided by Continental’s employees and the strong relationships the organization has created.

Safety, service, hard work, and dedication are what drive Continental. For further information or career opportunities, please contact us at 800.497.2100 or www.ceioh.com.

Continental Express Inc. is located at 10450 State Route 47 W., Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_continental_2018fall_highres_15.jpg Continental Express Inc. is located at 10450 State Route 47 W., Sidney. Courtesy photo