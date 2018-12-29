Wilson Health one of top hospitals in nation

SIDNEY — Since 1930, Wilson Health has played a vital role in caring for the people of Shelby County and surrounding communities. From a small, independent hospital to a health network of more than 1,200 dedicated physicians, advanced practice providers, clinical, administrative and support staff, Wilson Health’s care has grown over the years to extend beyond the walls of the hospital. Wilson Health is accredited by the Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Program (HFAP), an independent, accreditation organization recognized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for demonstrating high quality and safety standards in the hospital setting.

Leading the way is a 15-member Board of Trustees volunteering their time and expertise to the Wilson Health organization. The trustees are Devon Beer, Janice Benanzer, Andy Counts (vice-chair), John Deeds (treasurer), Chuck Edelen (secretary), Rudy Keister (chair), Doreen Larson, Dr. Robert McDevitt, Tom Milligan, Dr. Eric Prenger, Tom Sheehan, Jason Stiver, and Tonya Thieman.

In 2018, Wilson Health earned its 6th consecutive ‘A’ grade for patient safety and was recognized as one of the top hospitals in the United States by the Leapfrog Group. Wilson Health is the only hospital in the Miami Valley region to hold this distinction for the sixth straight reporting period.

The Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center at Wilson Health delivers over 700 babies per year and is recognized as a Blue Distinction Center+ for its expertise and efficiency in maternity care.

The Wilson Health Medical Group offers convenient primary care and specialty services with medical offices located in Sidney, Fort Loramie/Minster area, Jackson Center, Anna, Botkins and Piqua, Ohio (opening Spring 2019). With 45 healthcare providers, the hospital-owned medical group offers comprehensive healthcare services in family medicine, internal medicine, OB/GYN, endocrinology, ENT, pediatrics and general and bariatric surgical services.

Occupational Health Services works closely with Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Bureau of Workers Compensation to create a healthy work environment for employees in over 400 area businesses throughout the region. Services include wellness programs, hearing testing, injury treatment, drug and alcohol testing, and pre-employment medical exams. These services improve profitability by increasing employee productivity, preventing and treating workplace injuries and illnesses, and reducing absenteeism.

Wilson Health Sports Medicine is the official sports medicine provider for 12 area high schools including: Sidney, Lehman Catholic, Fort Loramie, Anna, Houston, Fairlawn, Christian Academy, Jackson Center, Botkins, New Bremen, Minster, and New Knoxville. Certified athletic trainers work with high school athletic programs to provide on-site services for student athletes. In addition, Wilson Health Sports Medicine provides services to the City of Sidney Police and Fire Departments as well as the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA.

The people of Shelby County and surrounding communities have made it clear they value and support having an independent hospital and health network in the region. Wilson Health is supported by its Foundation, the philanthropic arm which provides financial support to meet both ongoing and future healthcare needs in the community. The Wilson Health Foundation Board is comprised of business, civic, academic, medical and philanthropic leaders who volunteer their time and resources to ensure Wilson Health continues to progress forward and offer quality healthcare, close to home. Board members are: John Deeds, chair; Brandon Simon, vice chair; Thomas Middleton, Jr., secretary; Dr. Valerie Schulte, treasurer; Timothy Gleason; Barri Grandey; Mickey Hamer; Dr. Barbara Hill; Rhonda Keister; Michael Lochard; Thomas Martin; Aaron Sargeant; Keith Schnippel; Tony Arnold; Chad Sollmann; Michael Watkins; Marian Spicer and Vance Stewart.

Wilson Health is located at 915 W. Michigan St., Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_Wilson-Memorial-Hospital-Exteriors_004_Retouch.jpg Wilson Health is located at 915 W. Michigan St., Sidney. Courtesy photo