Air Handling serves compressed air market

SIDNEY — Founded in 1977, Air Handling has been serving the Southwest and Central Ohio compressed air market for 41 years. We have locations in Sidney, OH and Milford, (Cincinnati) OH, with a location coming soon in Columbus.

Air Handling is a distributor for the Gardner Denver brand of air compressors. Our services include 24/7 emergency service, preventive maintenance agreements by factory certified technicians, parts for all major brands of compressors, and a full fleet of electric and diesel rental air compressors.

In addition to mechanical services, we also provide a more engineered offering as well. These services include compressed air system auditing for top energy performance, compressed air sampling to meet the new SQF standards, and predictive maintenance to include vibration analysis and thermal imaging.

Providing additional value, we are established as channel partners with AEP, DP&L, and Duke Energy. These relationships allow us the opportunity to profile our customer’s facilities for rebates and energy savings opportunities. We were once again recognized by DP&L as their compressed air system Channel Partner of the Year in 2017!

Our Mission is to eliminate lost production relating to compressed air system down time and inefficiencies, our customer’s trust that this will be our every effort!