Voisard Tool provides unique, cost-effective tooling solutions


SNAPSHOT

Company name: Voisard Tool LLC

Address: 2700 Russia-Versailles Road, P.O. Box 276, Russia, OH 45363

Telephone: 800-851-6391

Website: www.voisardtool.com

E-mail: orders@vosiardtool.com

Products: Manufacturer/seller of industrial cutting tools

Employees: 40 employees

Ownership: Arch Global Precision

Date Founded: 1966

Top Officer: Doug Voisard, vice president of operations

RUSSIA — Voisard Tool is a leading manufacturer and seller of industrial cutting tools. We carry an extensive line of standard cutting tools and design and manufacture custom cutting tools, including solid carbide drills, step drills, reamers and end mills.

In business since 1966, Voisard Tool has an outstanding reputation for quality and excellent customer service. We utilize state-of-the-art equipment and the latest technology to consistently produce the highest quality tools available in the market.

Voisard Tool works within a wide range of industries including orthopedic, aerospace, power generation and woodworking, among others. The knowledge and experience we have acquired serving these industries has helped develop Voisard Tool into a leading source for unique and cost-effective tooling solutions.

