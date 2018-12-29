PCI is Certified Women Owned Business

ANNA — Panel Control Inc. (also known as PCI) is a growing Anna, Ohio, based Certified Women Owned Business that specializes building and assembling of electrical control panels and custom cables. PCI’s management team and technicians have many years of experience in the electrical/panel building field. In addition to custom panel and cable assembly, PCI offers installation and support services to get their customers’ applications up and running quickly and correctly.

Sandy Wells serves as the company’s majority owner and president, while Curt Wells and Jerry Wells serve as vice presidents. Gregg Barhorst brings his vast knowledge of the electrical/panel industry as operations manager and oversees the day-to-day operations of the panel/cable shops and PCI’s continually expanding customer base. PCI’s customers are primarily located in Ohio as well as in several other surrounding states.

PCI takes great pride in the quality and timely delivery of every electrical control panel that is built. We ensure to our customers that every panel is built to the highest standards and is 100 percent quality inspected prior to shipment. In addition, PCI thrives by applying its mission statement to everything the company does: “Treat the customer and my co-worker as I would like to be treated.”

A family owned company, PCI is continually looking to expand its team of qualified panel building technicians and is seeking individuals with a strong work ethic, a willingness to learn and the potential to be the best in the trade. PCI offers outstanding wages and benefits, flexible work schedules, discretionary bonuses and a positive work environment.

Through its collaborative relationship with the Workforce Partnership of Shelby County and by working with many schools throughout Shelby County, PCI continually strives to educate students on what PCI does and how to go about learning the essential trade skills to be a successful employee in the Panel Building industry.

Do you (or someone you know) have what it takes to be a part of PCI’s winning team? If so, please apply online at www.panelcontrolinc.com (Careers tab) or stop by our Anna location to fill out an application.

Panel Control Inc. is located at 107 Shue Drive, Anna.