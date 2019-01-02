Midmark offers teammates insurance coverage for companion animals

DAYTON — Midmark Corp., a leading provider of medical, dental and veterinary equipment, technology and services, has announced the company made another commitment to help ensure Midmark Teammates and their families receive the quality care they need. The company has partnered with Nationwide Insurance to offer a unique coverage program for family pets, including cats and dogs.

The My Pet Protection program, which started on Jan. 1, 2019, offers reimbursements incurred by employees that cover a range of veterinary expenses, including wellness exams, shots, medication, injuries, illnesses, behavioral treatments, oral care and more. The program offers teammates a choice between two coverage plans based on the needs of their pets. Under the plan, teammates can visit any veterinary clinic or hospital.

“As a leader in the healthcare industry, we are committed to enhancing the care experience for our teammates and their families; this includes those furry friends who have become such an integral part of our families,” said Shelly Gasson, human resources, shared services director, Midmark. “We are proud to provide Midmark Teammates this program that offers peace of mind that the pets that bring us so much joy will get the care and treatment they need to enjoy a happy and healthy life.”

There is an annual deductible and maximum annual benefit depending upon the insurance plan chosen.

Midmark is also committed to helping veterinarians and veterinary care teams deliver exceptional animal health care. Midmark offers a wide portfolio of top-quality veterinary equipment, clinical training, benchmarking tools and design services to help veterinary practices promote overall patient health.