FBN signs CNBC’s Susan Li

NEW YORK (BUSINESS WIRE) — FOX Business Network (FBN) has signed journalist Susan Li as a business correspondent, announced Brian Jones, president of the network.

Li will be based out of FBN’s New York headquarters covering financial breaking news.

Joining the network in April 2018, Li has interviewed some of the most prominent names in business and economic policy, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

Previously, Li served as co-anchor of CNBC’s “Asia Squawk Box” and “Worldwide Exchange,” where she covered global economic and political issues. Li also hosted CNBC International’s “First Class,” a luxury travel and lifestyle program .

Prior to CNBC, Li was a Hong Kong-based anchor with Bloomberg Television where she hosted “First Up with Susan Li,” which won “Best News Program” at the 2012 Asian Television Awards. Additionally, she was the network’s lead anchor in Asia, hosting her talk show “Asia Stars,” “Bloomberg Edge” and “Morning Call.”

A graduate of the University of Toronto with a degree in economics, Li got her start reporting at the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation where she covered various political and consumer topics.

