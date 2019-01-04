Midmark introduces new chair

DAYTON — Midmark Corp., a leading medical solutions provider for ambulatory care, has announced the availability of two new side chairs to provide comfort for every body.

“A better care experience starts with patient comfort and confidence,” said Michael Couch, senior product manager of cabinetry, seating and workstation products at Midmark. “Ritter side chairs by Midmark help ensure patients and their family members are comfortable in the exam room, waiting room or front office without sacrificing the durability and quality required of equipment in this environment.”

The new side chairs offer:

• Contoured seat and back sections to improve patient comfort.

• Wall-saver kickback leg design.

• Powder-coated black steel tube frame with leveling feet for long-lasting durability and stability.

• High-impact plastic chair arms to allow users to position themselves with confidence.

• 18-inch seat height to support accessibility.

The bariatric side chair also offers a 650-pound weight capacity and a 30-inch wide seat to help accommodate more patients comfortably.

For information, visit https://www.midmark.com/medical/products/seating.