WSU plans leadership lecture

DAYTON — Registration is now open for Wright State University’s eighth annual Organizational Effectiveness Lecture Series.

This year’s topic is “Creating Energy in Your Organization: Finding the Spark to Support Change.” The event will be , March 12 from 7:30 a.m. to noon in the Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Dayton. It will include breakfast, networking opportunities and workshops in addition to a keynote presentation.

The fee is $30 for adults before Feb. 15; $35, after Feb. 15. The student fee is $10. To register, visit www.wright.edu/oels.

During this event, attendees will learn how leaders strategically activate, use and maintain energy.

The keynote speaker will be Dr. Bernd Vogel, a professor of leadership and director of the Henley Centre for Leadership at the Henley Business School in the U.K. His research focuses on how leaders mobilize and maintain energy in organizations. He is co-author of the book, “Fully Charged: How Great Leaders Boost Their Organizations’ Energy and Ignite High Performance,” published by HBR Press. He and his colleagues received the Best Paper Award from the Center for Positive Organizations for their work. Vogel teaches, consults and speaks internationally. He helps organizations develop inspiring and purposeful leadership to create effective change.

Following the keynote, workshops will be offered that will provide hands-on examples of how to create activities that generate and sustain purpose-driven energy in an organization. The workshops will be led by Vogel, Cynthia Ronan, a master certified coach, and Wendy Roop, a professional certified coach.

This program has been submitted for recertification credit by the HR Certification Institute.