Coker to chair Dayton Alzheimer’s Walk

DAYTON — The Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Association has announced that Lisa Coker has been named the honorary chairwoman of the 2019 Dayton Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

In her role, Coker, who is CEO of Infinite Management Solutions LLC, will assist the association in raising awareness and support for the Alzheimer’s Association and the Walk. The 2019 Dayton Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the largest local fundraiser the association has. Last year, the Dayton Business Journal named the Walk to End Alzheimer’s the Miami Valley’s second-most successful nonprofit fundraiser based on revenue.

The walk raises critical funds for research and for the care and support of families impacted by the fatal disease. Kelly Smith, director of the Dayton Walk, said, “We are so honored to have Lisa Coker bring her passion, drive and leadership skills to the Alzheimer’s Association. It is volunteers like Lisa who make a difference in our community.”

Coker said, “I am honored to serve as the honorary chair and participate in the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. I walk in honor, memory and support of my dear grandmother (deceased) diagnosed with dementia, and my aunt, recently diagnosed as well as the countless others in need of a cure. I am a part of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s because I ‘remember’ I am blessed.”

Coker’s company, Infinite Management Solutions LLC, is a woman veteran-owned, certified, small business which primarily partners with middle-market and large organizations in both private and public sectors. Coker is a proud United States Air Force veteran. Throughout her career, she has earned a reputation as a trusted partner, dynamic facilitator, outstanding problem-solver and accomplished professional.

As a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt practitioner, Coker partners with C-Suite executives to develop their strategic plans and streamline operational processes resulting in reduced operational costs and improved mission effectiveness.

Coker has a Bachelor of Business Administration and master’s degree in Organizational Change Management. The Dayton Business Journal recognized Coker as one of the region’s brightest young professionals and named her a 2018 “Forty Under 40” award winner.

The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter serves a nine-county region. Last year, about 30,000 people in the region were living with Alzheimer’s with an estimated 90,000 caregivers. Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. The 2019 Dayton Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be Oct. 5. For information, visit www.alz.org.