Airstream partners with National Forest Foundation

JACKSON CENTER — Airstream, innovative maker of the iconic “Silver Bullet” travel trailer, has announced that public campsites across the country will be tended to after the partial government shutdown thanks to the Campsite Cleanup Campaign, a partnership between Airstream and the National Forest Foundation (NFF).

The NFF is the nonprofit partner of the U.S. Forest Service, supporting 193 million acres of National Forest and Grasslands across the country. During the partial shutdown, the U.S. Forest Service was unable to maintain the 193-million-acre National Forest System that contains 5,100 campsites, hundreds of campground restrooms, and thousands of miles of scenic byways and trails.

“Our forests were really impacted,” said Bob Wheeler, Airstream president and CEO. “In addition to reopening campgrounds, the NFF and Forest Service are hard at work clearing trees and trails, improving access, cleaning restrooms and picking up trash. This campaign is about leveraging our strong Airstream community to help preserve our public lands and get families and friends outdoors.”

The Campsite Cleanup Campaign will direct contributions from the Airstream community and supportive public to the National Forest Foundation. Every dollar raised goes directly to the NFF to support the clean up of campsites and campground facilities and improve access to roads and trails impacted by the partial shutdown.

As part of its Leave It Beautiful program, Airstream will match donations up to $25,000 given to the NFF, which has the highest possible rating from Charity Navigator.

“Our National Forests and Grasslands provide recreation and adventure for millions of visitors each year,” said Mary Mitsos, National Forest Foundation President and CEO. “After a closure, it’s important that we redouble our efforts to ensure campsites, trails, and byways are accessible for families to see and explore. We’re thrilled to have the Airstream community as our partner.”

The Campsite Cleanup Campaign officially launched on January 30. Anyone interested in contributing to the campaign can visit https://www.airstream.com/blog/campsite-cleanup-campaign.