OhioMeansJobs releases data about area online job postings

COLUMBUS — A total of 18,016 job openings were posted online from Nov. 14 through Dec. 13 for Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties, according to data from the Conference Board.

This was a decrease of seven ads from the previous reporting period. Compared to the same time period a year ago, this reflects a decrease of 351 ads.

This report, and reports for other JobsOhio regions, can be found at www.ohiomeansjobs.com.

Ads for jobs paying $50,000-$79,000 comprised 41 percent of the ads. Ads for jobs paying $30,000 to $49,000 annually comprised 19 percent of those placed. Ads for entry level jobs, paying less than $30,000 were 15.1 percent of the total; those paying $80,000 to $99,000, 10.7 percent; and six-figure jobs, 14.2 percent.

Employers with a local presence among those placing the most ads were Crown Equipment Corp., in sixth place with 182 ads; Speedway in seventh place with 178 ads; CVS Health in eighth place with 171 ads; Lowe’s in 10th place with 157 ads; Bob Evans Farms Inc. in 12th place with 150 ads; Domino’s in 13th place with 144 ads; Pizza Hut in 14th place with 140 ads; UPS in 16th place with 122 ads; Wright State University in 19th place with 94 ads; AutoZone Inc. in 23rd place with 88 ads; Advance Auto Parts Inc. in 24th place with 86 ads; U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in 25th place with 85 ads; KFC in 29th place with 75 ads; Taco bell in 33rd place with 70 ads and Kroger Co. in 35th place with 68 ads.

The 10 top occupations that employers sought workers to fill were retail supervisors, retail salespersons, registered nurses, truck drivers, food preparation and server supervisors, customer service representatives, software developers, food preparation workers and servers, cashiers and maintenance workers.

