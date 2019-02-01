Edison State honors two employees

PIQUA — Edison State Community College recognized outstanding employee performance at the spring convocation in the Robinson Theater at the Piqua campus recently.

The Employee of the Semester award speaks to Edison State’s commitment to quality and sustaining positive employee engagement.

“These employees make a difference to Edison State and members of the campus community, go above and beyond expectations, excel as team players and strive to demonstrate the college’s core values,” said Linda Peltier, executive director of human resources.

Dr. Loleta Collins, director of Student Services, and Carin Benning, adjunct instructor, were named the fall 2018 Employees of the Semester. The honorees were presented with personalized plaques and reserved parking spaces for the upcoming spring semester.