Nidec acquires German automation company

MINSTER — With the announced acquisition of a German-based manufacturing company, Nidec Press & Automation continues its pattern of growth and global expansion.

CEO David Winch said Nidec Press & Automation (NPA) has acquired Systeme and Steuerungen (SYS) and its subsidiary Die Peripherie Anlagen (DPA).

Headquartered in Grafenau, Germany, SYS-DPA specializes in the manufacture of high speed metal forming automation machinery and technology. Products include servo feeds, related automation machinery and integrated controls with state-of-the-art production management and monitoring software. In addition, SYS-DPA offers a full suite of customer service products, including stamping press remanufacturing.

“This acquisition not only compliments our current products, but will also allow us to offer a wider array of technology and services and increase our global presence,” Winch said.

SYS-DPA was founded in 1994, and Winch said there are no immediate plans to alter the current production facilities in Germany or the company’s existing management team.

Global NPA brands include Minster, specializing in mid-range tonnage and high performance mechanical and servo presses with an unprecedented reputation for quality, durability and technology.

Arisa, located in Spain, manufactures some of the world’s largest servo and mechanical presses, and specializes in customized solutions with built-to-order transfer and material handling systems integrated with unique controls and software.

Kyori, with headquarters in Japan, manufactures high speed presses and related automation machinery primarily for the electronic componentry and motor industries.

Additional NPA brands include high speed press feeds from Vamco, located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

All NPA brands share numerous global manufacturing facilities, allowing for responsive delivery times, shared manufacturing expertise, reduced costs, and excellent service and support capabilities. NPA operates global Service Centers located in Minster and St. Marys, Ohio; Peiting, Germany; Ningbo, China; Kyoto, Japan; Navarrete, Spain; and Querétaro, Mexico.